The "Sanitary Napkins Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The sanitary napkins market is poised to grow by USD 5.43 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The emergence of menstrual cups will be one of the critical sanitary napkins market trends. The introduction of menstrual cups has led to a steady shift in the preference pattern of the users. The lesser chance of infection is one of the major reasons for the increased use of menstrual cups. Several vendors are shifting toward manufacturing menstrual cups as these are durable and easy to dispose of. The growing consumer interest in menstrual cups is a significant sanitary napkins market trend that has been supporting the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Positive and Direct impact on the Consumer Staples industry. Even if the spread of the virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a critical market for sanitary napkins in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The sanitary napkins market is segmented by product (menstrual pads and pantyliners) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Menstrual pads account for a major share of the sanitary pads market owing to the ease of availability and affordability. Also, the rising awareness levels and the presence of established vendors offering differentiated products will support the industry segment. Market growth by the menstrual pads segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the pantyliners segment.

COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Edgewell Personal Care Co., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Ontex Group NV, The Procter Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group are among the leading companies of the sanitary napkins market.

The sanitary napkins market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. Due to continuous innovations and significant R&D investments, the bargaining power of suppliers in the reusable sanitary pads market is steadily increasing.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Surge in popularity of organic products

Rising cases of early puberty

Increase in product innovations

Market Challenges

Rising number of counterfeit products

Side effects of sanitary napkins

Cultural restrictions

Companies Mentioned

COTTON HIGH TECH SL

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Johnson Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Ontex Group NV

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever Group

