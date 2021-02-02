Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Hexagon Purus (HPUR): Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2020 results

Hexagon Purus' fourth quarter and preliminary annual 2020 results will be released on 16 February 2021, 07:00 CET.
A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.comafter the presentation.
For more information:
Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com
Hiva Ghiri, Vice President Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Purus
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.
