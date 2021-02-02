

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO, IMO.TO) on Tuesday reported net loss for the fourth quarter of C$1.15 billion or C$1.56 per share, compared to net income of C$271 million or C$0.36 per share in the year-ago period.



The net loss for the quarter includes a non-cash impairment charge of C$1.17 billion.



Total revenues and other income for the quarter fell to C$6.03 billion from C$8.12 billion in the year-ago period.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter on revenues of C$6.74 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's production averaged 460,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the quarter, up from 398,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2019. In the latest quarter, the company delivered its highest quarterly production in 30 years, driven by record production at Kearl.



Imperial Oil said its capital and exploration expenditures for 2020 were C$874 million, in line with the company's most recent guidance of C$900 million, and less than half of 2019 expenditures.



For fiscal 2021, the company projects capital expenditures of about C$1.2 billion.



