Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC



NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 1 February 2021 was 349.05p (ex income) 351.66p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

02 February 2021