Fatemah Investments Managing Director Zain Andani Looking to Invest in New Projects

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Zain Andani, the managing director of Fatemah Investments LTD, is excited to announce the company's intention to invest in new projects.

Andani has a background in finance, having earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Finance and Banking from Portsmouth University. Since graduating, he has served as managing director for not one but three successful companies, Fatemah Investments LTD, Fatemah Properties LTD, and Fatemah Nurseries. Zain Andani manages these three businesses alongside his father.

Zain Andani works as a capital investor for Fatemah Investments LTD. It is this part of the business that Andani is currently looking to expand.

Examples of Zain Andani's existing investments under Fatemah Investments LTD include the five racehorses that he owns. The five horses race on an annual basis in different countries, including India, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Andani also owns a few different properties around the world, in Qatar, India, and the United Kingdom mainly, which have served both Fatemah Investments LTD and Fatemah Properties LTD well.

Andani helps up and coming businesses (primarily in the UK) prosper by providing them with capital in exchange for becoming a shareholder.

Overall, Zain Andani has seen much success working as a capital investor under Fatemah Investments LTD. Now, he wishes to grow the business even more by investing in new projects. These new projects can be local to the United Kingdom or international, as the company and Andani himself have experience with both domestic and global investments. Given Andani's wide variety of current investments, ranging from racehorses to real estate, he is open to any and all exciting opportunities.

About Zain Andani

Zain Andani is a businessman and entrepreneur with a background in international finance and banking. He currently serves as the managing director of Fatemah Nurseries. Andani also manages Fatemah Nurseries' two sister companies alongside his father, Fatemah Properties LTD and Fatemah Investments LTD. These companies purchase assets, make investments, and aid in expansion processes. Andani currently resides in London, United Kingdom. In his spare time, Andani is a philanthropist who is very active in volunteering and charity working, helping his local community and other communities across the United Kingdom.

