Appian Names New Chief Marketing Officer

Enterprise Technology Veteran Brings Decades of Experience and A Proven Track Record to Lead Brand Awareness for Appian in the Low-Code Automation Market

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today the appointment of Denise Vu Broady as Appian's new Chief Marketing Officer. Broady will lead Appian's global marketing and communications efforts and shape the marketing strategy to drive the next phase of growth.

With more than 24 years of enterprise technology experience, Broady has helped to grow businesses from start-ups and led a complex $10 billion software business unit with over 3,000 products at SAP. She is an exceptional leader and an expert at creating brand loyalty and value for companies.

"Denise Broady brings to Appian a new level of sophistication and capability in software marketing," said Calkins. "She has high energy and high standards, a great sense of people, and a strong vision for where we need to go."

Prior to joining Appian, Broady was the Global COO of the Industry Cloud organization at SAP, running go-to-market, strategy, marketing, communications, and operations. She was also the CMO/COO at WorkForce Software in addition to holding various leadership positions at TopTier (a start-up acquired by SAP) and Clarkston Group.

"I'm thrilled to join Appian and the power of Appian's platform to quickly solve complex customer problems is extremely impressive," said Broady. "I look forward to accelerating the momentum that Appian has already created and further elevating the brand on a global scale."

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help maximize resources and improve business results. Analyst firm Forrester predicts that by the end of 2021, 75% of application development will use low-code platforms, up from 44% in 2020. To try the latest version of Appian for yourself, sign up for a free trial at https://www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=platform-2021.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

