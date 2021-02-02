Nucleus Research ranks Wolters Kluwer as CPM Leader for its CCH Tagetik expert solutions

Leadership status in the CPM Value Matrix was achieved based on ability to address end-to-end financial management needs as well as to deliver on product innovations that drive customer value

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, with its CCH Tagetik global expert solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix 2021 for the full scope of Corporate Performance Management (CPM) providing close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, disclosure and compliance capabilities.

Each year, Nucleus Research evaluates CPM vendors based on their usability and functionality, as well as the value that customers realized from each product's capabilities. Their findings are based on customer feedback, product demonstrations, and conversations about the market with vendors and users. Wolters Kluwer advanced from 'Expert' to 'Leader' in the 2021 evaluation of its CCH Tagetik software. Download the report for full analysis.

"We believe that our recognition by Nucleus Research marks another validation that customers in North America are embracing our comprehensive expert solutions to provide the office of finance with key insights to drive better business results," said Alessio Lolli, Vice President & GM CCH Tagetik North America. "CFO's today trust CCH Tagetik to go beyond finance and to provide strategic guidance across the organization. Our continued investment in AI and machine learning through embedded predictive analytics accelerates decision-making and provides greater agility and value for our customers. We are pleased to see our market leadership recognized by Nucleus Research."

CCH Tagetik expert solutions are used across all industries including banking, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, services and telecommunications verticals. CCH Tagetik software enables businesses to achieve complex forecasts and plans, drill-down to greater granularity, close and report quickly, and unify planning activities across finance and operations. With access to the latest advanced technologies out-of-the-box, finance professionals at mid-size to global enterprises are empowered to make a difference in their business.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technologies and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Beatriz Santin

CCH Tagetik

+1 339 229 2447 office

Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com

Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39 058396811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492891/Tagetik_Logo.jpg