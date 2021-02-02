U.S. Structural Pest Control Market Size to Reach Revenues over USD 14 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. structural pest control market report.

The U.S. structural pest control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Globally, the market for pest control services is dominated by North America , with a share of approximately 50%. The US leads the global market, as many key vendors are based in the country and are pioneers in the industry. The demand for warehouse cleaning is expected to surge in Central New Jersey , Long Island, Memphis , Northern New Jersey and, Detroit in the post COVID-19. Revenue of the pest control services increased by nearly around 12%, to almost USD 800 million in 2019. In 2019 the industry also witnessed a 3.6% increase in the number of post-construction termite jobs. The increase in the overall revenue share in the market is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Chemical pest control is more often used than mechanical methods because they are more effective in insect extermination. The chemical pest control market in the US was valued at over USD 5 billion in 2020 and is expected grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period. The residential pest control market in the US was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2020. Around 60% to 70% of the revenue in residential pest control services comes from services rendered under contractual contracts, while the balance comes from one-time clean-out practices. In the commercial sector, corporate office space generates highest demand for structural pest control in major growing states such as California , Washington , Texas , New York , and Nevada and are anticipated to increased exponentially in the forecast period. The future outlook for pest control services is positive, with economy-related challenges being the biggest stalemate. The commercial sector is expected to bear a negative impact on account of COVID-19.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by type, method, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 7 key vendors and 16 other vendors

U.S. Structural Pest Control Market - Segmentation

High affordability of general pest control services is one of the major factors influencing the segment's growth. The growing incidence of pest infestation has increased the demand for these services. General pest control services are largely based on the usage of low-toxic chemicals and mechanical devices, which help reduce the growth of ants, mosquitoes, and rodents.

Easy availability and high cost-effectiveness are the major reasons for the high adoption of chemical and mechanical methods. The spread of the COVID-19 virus across the US has driven service providers to opt for chemicals that are effective against coronavirus. Owing to the high efficiency, vendors are focusing on developing effective chemicals with the fusion of ethyl alcohol.

The demand for pest control services from the residential sector is projected to be high in the US during the forecast period. In the industrial sector, most industries have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Hence, pest control services are expected to decline for the short term, particularly in the logistics industry.

U.S. Structural Pest Control Market by Type

General Pest Control

Rodent



Insect



Others

Termite Control

U.S. Structural Pest Control Market by Method

Chemical

Mechanical

Other Methods

U.S. Structural Pest Control Market by Application

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Corporate Office Spaces



Hospitality



Hospitals



Educational Centers



Retail Outlets



Shopping Malls



Gym and Fitness Centers



Government Offices

Industrial Sector

Food



Pharma



Logistics



Warehouse



Logistics



Manufacturing Units

Other Sectors

U.S. Structural Pest Control Market - Dynamics

There are two types of digital trends that are being followed globally. However, the penetration rate in the US is currently low and but it is soon expected to adapt to the digital technologies with the growing structural pest control market. For instance, in 2019, Anticimex launched its digital technology in the US - SMART technologies, which is the digital solution for pest control. In the second half of 2019, Anticimex renewed its emphasis on commercial SMART applications as competition and take-up from residential customers continued to increase. The digital trends are - digital pest control using cameras, mobile access, tablets, software, cloud computing, and data analytics to provide new standards of efficiency, response time, analysis, and productivity in pest management. Vendors are actively investing in these technologies and are expected to be one of the major trends in the coming years.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Continuous Disease Outbreak

Demand for Vector Control Services

Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions

Rise in Pest Intolerance

U.S. Structural Pest Control Market - Geography

On a commercial level, flexible workspaces have significantly grown, along with IT infrastructure with a heavy focus on sustainability. The region has the cleanest programs, mechanisms, and policies that can enhance the adoption of cleaning services. The market is also largely characterized by skyscrapers, especially in New York, which can drive the market for general pest control services. However, the unemployment rate in the North-East is high and can hamper the growth in the commercial spaces. The industry was also hit after the COVID-19 outbreak. While Boston and Massachusetts remain the most lucrative markets with strong economies, New Hampshire has been hard hit hard by the pandemic. Maryland has one of the strongest economies nationwide. The state is driving a lot of industrial demand from sectors such as mining. The construction industry in the north-eastern states is highly developed, driven by the increase in construction and renovation activities across states.

U.S. Structural Pest Control Market by Geography

US

Northeast



Midwest



West



South

Major Vendors

Anticimex

Ecolab

Massey Services Inc.

Rentokil

Rollins

Terminix

Truly Nolen

Other Prominent Vendors

Arrow Exterminators

Cook's Pest Control

Dodson Pest Control

Eastern Termite & Pest Control

Hulett Environmental Services

Ehrlich

Lindsey Pest Services

Rose Pest Solutions

ABC Home & Commercial Services

Abell Pest Control

Home Paramount

Plunkett's Pest Control

Clegg's Pest Solutions

Excel Pest Solutions

US Pest Protection

Assured Environments

