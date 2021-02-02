Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.02.2021
Breaking News für Modern Meat: Rallyeauslöser? Deal mit Telekomriesen!
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2021 | 15:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Guidelines for the treatment of dividends for derivative contracts (21/21)

The European Corporate Actions Committee (ECAC) has defined guidelines for the
treatment of corporate actions for derivative contracts when the dividend
payments are postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic crisis. The
Member Exchanges of ECAC are: Borsa Italiana, Eurex Deutschland, Euronext, ICE
Futures Europe, MEFF (BME Group) and Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Clarity is crucial with regards to whether derivative contracts will be
adjusted for the payment of dividends that are postponed or cancelled due to
the ongoing pandemic crisis. 

Nasdaq Stockholm is pleased to inform Market Participants that the ECAC has
reconvened to define further guidelines to assist in determining whether the
announcement of dividends will result in an adjustment on derivative contracts
in the current circumstances: 

  -- Should the issuer provide a clear reference in its published material that
     the dividends to be distributed are those in relation to the appropriation
     of profit for 2019 and/or 2020, or in lieu of 2019 and/or 2020; these
     dividends will be considered ordinary, irrespective of whether the issuer
     designates these dividends as extraordinary.

  -- Should the issuer not provide a clear reference to the appropriation of
     profit for 2019 and/or 2020 in the published material and designates a
     dividend as extraordinary; these instances will be reviewed on a
     case-by-case basis by ECAC Members.

  -- Should the issuer provide a clear reference that the dividend is additional
     with respect to dividends deriving from the distribution of the normal
     profits for the year or with respect to the current dividend policy: this
     dividend will be considered as extraordinary.


Given the current market conditions, it is envisaged that the need for these
updated guidelines is temporary and is expected to be reviewed at latest end of
2021. 

The guidelines set out herein are provided for information purposes only and do
not create or change the rights or obligations an exchange participant or
counterparty may have under the terms of a contract or under applicable law.
The rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets alone shall be binding and decisive for
the treatment of any dividends for a certain contract. 

