Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic Enters Collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific to Develop Recombinant Protein Growth Factors

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic") (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform to accelerate development, lower production costs, and improve the performance of vaccines, drugs and other biological products at flexible commercial scales, today announced a fully funded collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific to develop a number of recombinant protein growth factors which can be manufactured at high yields and at low cost in bioreactors. Growth factors can play a critical role in tissue development and healing, including regenerative therapies, among other emerging biological processes and products.

"Growth factors are cell signaling molecules that play an important role in increasing the quality and quantities of a growing number of potential biological products that are derived from cell cultures," said Ronen Tchelet, PhD, Dyadic's Vice President of Research and Business Development. "We will engineer our hyper-productive C1 cell lines to develop a number of growth factors with high bioactivity and yields that can be manufactured at flexible commercial scales and at costs that we anticipate will help TurtleTree accelerate their business."

Dr. Tchelet continued, "We are very excited for the opportunity to work with TurtleTree as they position themselves as a leading innovator of novel human growth factors by applying synthetic biology to engineer C1 cells to speed the development and help lower the cost of a growing number of biological processes and products."

"We chose to collaborate with Dyadic to leverage their industrially proven C1 gene expression platform to help us in the development of manufacturing processes for several of our proprietary growth factors," said Max Rye, TurtleTree's Co-Founder and Chief Strategist. "Manufacturing human growth factors at large scale, and at an affordable cost, has been a challenge, which has impacted several exciting commercial processes we are targeting, including tissue healing, anti-inflammatory and other forms of regenerative medicine. It was important for us to partner with Dyadic to help us overcome this hurdle, without compromising on the safety or efficacy while lowering our capital and operating expenses. Additionally, growth factors have the potential to be applied in several other emerging and exciting applications."

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. As the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at http://www.dyadic.com.

