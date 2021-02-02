Premium Homeowner Insurer Openly Continues its Expansion with an Entrance into the State of Wisconsin

Independent Agents & Homeowners in the Badger State can now benefit from Openly's simple, transparent and personalized homeowners insurance coverage.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform today announced that it has entered its seventh state, Wisconsin. The nearly 2 million homeowners in Wisconsin now have access to a unique product that takes the guesswork out of homeowners insurance.

Openly enters Wisconsin ahead of the severe weather season when residents need comprehensive coverage the most; Wisconsin averages over 20 tornados a year most starting in early spring. Rather than a laundry list of everything included in a policy, Openly provides a brief explanation of what is not included in the policy, eliminating any questions or doubts around coverage. The platform also offers more coverage than the industry carrier average, offering Wisconsinites more support when they need it most.

With over 500 independent insurance agencies in Wisconsin, the state is an ideal market for Openly's operating model which is to sell exclusively through independent agents. Wisconsin also continues to see positive population and homeownership trends. Overall population growth has risen by more than 2% in the last decade, driven primarily by growth in the Milwaukee and Madison suburbs.

"We've designed the Openly platform to make premium homeowners insurance a simple and transparent process," said Ty Harris, Co-founder and CEO of Openly. "We are thrilled to expand into Wisconsin and provide policyholders with better coverage of their homes through our simple and easy quoting process. By leveraging our technology, independent agents will be able to focus on what they do best: providing value to their customers."

Since launching in late 2019, Openly has seen widespread adoption of its home insurance product and has expanded its coverage. In December, Openly announced raising $40M in a Series B funding round, only six months after announcing its Series A round, which has allowed for rapid growth and state expansion into markets like Wisconsin.

"Technology is continuing to play a vital role in the insurance process today as agents look for more efficient ways to conduct business," said Matt Wielbut, Co-founder and CTO of Openly. "We look forward to bringing our cutting-edge technology to independent insurance agents across the state of Wisconsin and making the homeowners insurance process simpler and easier for policyholders."

Openly uses its technology to simplify the homeowners insurance process for independent agents and consumers by streamlining traditionally inefficient and manual processes. This business model now frees up agents to spend more time doing what independent agents do best; provide expertise and customized coverage options for their clients.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

