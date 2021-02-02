Canadian Automobile Dealers Association: CADA Announces the 2020 Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) Survey Awards Winners

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / In November 2020, the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) conducted its 31st annual Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) survey. Each year the DSI survey measures the satisfaction of the dealers with their respective brands across 17 broad areas. The survey continues to be an effective tool for dealers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to analyze their respective operations, improve their business relationships and prosper together.

In 2020, the response rate reached a record high with 75% of dealers in Canada completing surveys, nearly 10 points higher than the previous record. Two brands even had a 94% participation rate overall.

"In a particularly challenging year for dealers and our country as a whole, we are pleased to see such high interest in the Dealer Satisfaction Index survey," said Tim Reuss, President and CEO at CADA. "This clearly demonstrates the support from dealers and brands for this benchmark industry survey and allows us to see how dealers and manufacturers can continue to improve their work together throughout the pandemic and as we move into economic recovery in 2021."

To recognize strong performance by manufacturers, CADA presents special awards to the top performers in the DSI survey. This year, CADA also included a special section focused on the pandemic response of the various brands to acknowledge their work in addressing unprecedented challenges brought about by the pandemic.

For brands with 100 or fewer dealers the following awards were presented:

Highest Overall Satisfaction: Subaru (8 th consecutive year)

consecutive year) Most Effective Dealer Communications: Subaru (8 th consecutive year)

consecutive year) Most Improved Overall Satisfaction: BMW

COVID-19 Pandemic Response Excellence: Subaru

For those brands with 101 or more dealers the following awards were presented:

Highest Overall Satisfaction: Mazda (2 nd consecutive year)

consecutive year) Most Effective Dealer Communications: Mazda (2 nd consecutive year)

consecutive year) Most Improved Overall Satisfaction: Cadillac

COVID-19 Pandemic Response Excellence: KIA

"We are incredibly proud of how dealers across the country have adapted to the challenging circumstances presented by the pandemic since last March," continued Reuss. "The results from the pandemic response section of the DSI highlight areas of success and where improvements can be made, which is especially important feedback to have as our industry continues to navigate a rapidly changing environment and as we all continue to live with COVID-19."

The new pandemic response section provided the following notable industry results. In terms of overall support and communications efforts, 79% of dealers were satisfied or very satisfied with the overall support provided by the OEMs and 84% were satisfied or very satisfied with the communications efforts by their respective brands. Vehicle distribution during the pandemic was the biggest concern expressed, with various brands having over 30% of dealers being dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with distribution. A few brands also had a high degree of dissatisfaction due to insufficient flexibility on quantitative or qualitative targets, and dissatisfaction with deferral or changes to imaging programs.

The DSI awards were presented to the OEMs and their respective dealer councils by Alex Baum (Chair, CADA Industry Relations Committee), Tim Reuss (President & CEO, CADA), Timothy Ryan (VP Industry Relations, CADA), and Bonnie Wasser (Manager Industry Relations, CADA) during virtual ceremonies and will be shared during the upcoming CADA Summit taking place on February 3rd.

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) is the national association for franchised automobile dealerships that sell new cars and trucks. Our 3,200 dealers represent a key sector of Canada's economy. Through our dealers, we are represented in nearly every community and those dealers collectively employ nearly 160,000 people across the country.

For more information please contact:

Brianna Workman, CADA Public Affairs

+1 613-294-1263

bworkman@cada.ca

SOURCE: Canadian Automobile Dealers Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626795/CADA-Announces-the-2020-Dealer-Satisfaction-Index-DSI-Survey-Awards-Winners