Highest volume month on record for U.S. equity options industry

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that January 2021 total cleared contract volume was 843,542,290 contracts, the highest month on record and up 61.7 percent from January 2020. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through January was 44,396,963 contracts, up 78.7 percent from January 2020.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 838,339,790, up 62.7 percent from January 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 800,229,351 contracts, up 69.6 percent from January 2020. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 216,820,145, a 21.1 percent increase compared to January 2020. Index options volume was 38,110,439, a 12.4 percent decrease from January 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 44,123,147 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 5,202,500, a 19.5 percent decrease from January 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 273,816 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in January 2021 was $106,204,838,314.61, a 30.8 percent increase compared to January 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 4.7 percent in new loans from January 2020 with 112,448 transactions last month.

January 2021

Total Contract

Volume January 2020

Total Contract

Volume January

Total

Contract

Change

vs

2020 YTD Avg Daily

Contract 2021 YTD Avg Daily

Contract

2020 % Change

vs

2020 Equity Options 800,229,351 471,771,710 69.6 42,117,334 22,465,320 87.5 Index Options 38,110,439 43,496,507 -12.4 2,005,813 2,071,262 -3.2 Total Options 838,339,790 515,268,217 62.7 44,123,147 24,536,582 79.8 Futures 5,202,500 6,459,599 -19.5 273,816 307,600 -10.98 Total Volume 843,542,290 521,727,816 61.7 44,396,963 24,844,182 78.7

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

