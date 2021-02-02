Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - COVAXX, a U.S. biotechnology company and subsidiary of United Biomedical, Inc. (UBI), has announced that the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare on January 29, granted conditional approval to begin Phase 2 trials of UB-612, its vaccine candidate to fight SARS-CoV-2. COVAXX is developing the world's first multitope protein/peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, using its high precision, commercially proven and scalable vaccine platform.
Key Takeaways:
- Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare granted COVAXX conditional approval for Phase 2 clinical trials
- COVAXX has begun enrollment of the expected 3,850 subjects, including adolescents, adults, and seniors
- COVAXX is in production for the first 100 million doses, and subsequently over 500 million doses this year
About COVAXX
COVAXX is a subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc (UBI), founded in 1985, with headquarters in New York. The Company is a scientific trailblazer creating technological firsts, including the manufacture and commercialization of more than 100 million antibody blood tests, and 5 billion vaccine doses against infectious diseases in animal health. With proprietary access to UBI's core technology platforms, COVAXX can develop and commercialize high precision antibody tests and a promising COVID-19 vaccine that together would form a unique Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Individuals (DIVI) system.
COVAXX (not to be confused with single "x" COVAX) is developing UB-612, the first multitope vaccine designed to activate both B and T-cell arms of the immune system to fight against SARS-CoV-2. Preclinical studies have shown that the UB-612 vaccine candidate can generate high levels of neutralizing antibody titers.
COVAXX announced a global logistics partnership with Maersk, the world's largest shipping and integrated logistics provider, that creates a framework for all transportation and supply chain services that will be needed to deliver COVAXX's UB-612 vaccine around the world.
For more information on the COVAXX/UBI antibody test and the synthetic, peptide-based vaccine against COVID-19, visit www.covaxx.com and follow us on social media @covaxxvaccine.
