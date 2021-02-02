Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - COVAXX, a U.S. biotechnology company and subsidiary of United Biomedical, Inc. (UBI), has announced that the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare on January 29, granted conditional approval to begin Phase 2 trials of UB-612, its vaccine candidate to fight SARS-CoV-2. COVAXX is developing the world's first multitope protein/peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, using its high precision, commercially proven and scalable vaccine platform.

Key Takeaways:

Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare granted COVAXX conditional approval for Phase 2 clinical trials

COVAXX has begun enrollment of the expected 3,850 subjects, including adolescents, adults, and seniors

COVAXX is in production for the first 100 million doses, and subsequently over 500 million doses this year

About COVAXX



COVAXX is a subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc (UBI), founded in 1985, with headquarters in New York. The Company is a scientific trailblazer creating technological firsts, including the manufacture and commercialization of more than 100 million antibody blood tests, and 5 billion vaccine doses against infectious diseases in animal health. With proprietary access to UBI's core technology platforms, COVAXX can develop and commercialize high precision antibody tests and a promising COVID-19 vaccine that together would form a unique Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Individuals (DIVI) system.

COVAXX (not to be confused with single "x" COVAX) is developing UB-612, the first multitope vaccine designed to activate both B and T-cell arms of the immune system to fight against SARS-CoV-2. Preclinical studies have shown that the UB-612 vaccine candidate can generate high levels of neutralizing antibody titers.

COVAXX announced a global logistics partnership with Maersk, the world's largest shipping and integrated logistics provider, that creates a framework for all transportation and supply chain services that will be needed to deliver COVAXX's UB-612 vaccine around the world.

For more information on the COVAXX/UBI antibody test and the synthetic, peptide-based vaccine against COVID-19, visit www.covaxx.com and follow us on social media @covaxxvaccine.

