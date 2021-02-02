Staark launches the world's first performance cycling clothing company for a personalised fit using Staark Dimensioning Technology

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staark is a new premium clothing line for cyclists with designs that fit actual humans, not just elite cyclists. Staark achieves this by using a unique design approach (known as Staark Dimensioning Technology) along with sustainable fabrics and 21st century construction techniques, ensuring the perfect fit for performance excellence.

Designed in London, manufactured in Europe, ridden everywhere, the Staark team consists of leading clothing designers, technicians and brands specialists. Staark is set up to enable the best performance for cyclists on the road, in the gym and on the commuter run - and is the only cycling brand specifically targeted at the 80% of keen cyclists who are not necessarily 'elite' shaped.

From Tuesday 16th Feb Staark is raising £100k - £300k via S/EIS on CrowdCube. It's an ideal investment for anyone interested in cycling - and for investors who want to be involved with a green, sustainable and ethical brand who are at the forefront of the cycling revolution and champions of the move to 'Active Transport'.

"We're passionate about making cycling gear that fits real people and making our users feel great while enjoying the benefits of cycling. Staark is all about applying the best design and the use of the very latest fabric technologies - we're taking an inclusive approach and want everyone to feel good about themselves and the physical health, mental wellness and environmental benefits that cycling provides," says Alasdair Scott, Co-Founder at Staark.

Jeremy Whittle (cycling author, former editor of ProCycling and cycling correspondent for The Times) said: "I really like Staark's approach - designing premium gear, using the latest fabric technology and cut so that it fits all shapes of cyclist is exactly what the sport needs."

Whittle added: "Staark's clothing ranges are especially welcome as more and more people are turning to cycling as their transport of choice in the post-Covid world."

Features and benefits include.

Clothes are cut to a realistic body shape using Staark Dimensioning Technology

On-demand pick & click. Off the peg garment that has a made-to-measure fit

Quality. The best fabric technology and construction techniques available

Sustainable - Staark is in progress with B-Corp approval

Staark clothing will initially be available exclusively from the Staark website.

For more information, visit: www.staark.cc

Contact:

Alasdair Scott

Staark

07790 705030

al@staark.cc