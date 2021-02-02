DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Feb-2021 / 13:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Alex Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2011 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") option, including sale of all shares (holding period not applicable). Volume(s) Price(s) Names c) Price(s) and volume(s) 40,685 321p Alex Smith Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total - Aggregated volume GBP3.21 40,685 GBP130,598.85 - Price

e) Date of the transaction

01/02/2021

f) Place of the transaction London -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 02, 2021 08:55 ET (13:55 GMT)