The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 01 February 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 01 February 2021 103.41p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 102.07p per ordinary share







02 February 2021



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45