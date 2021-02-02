3Pillar Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Powering Digital Businesses by Co-innovating Exceptional Software Products

3Pillar employs a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand its capabilities and deliver optimal business results for clients

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global digital product development services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes 3Pillar Global (3Pillar) with the 2020 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. Combining its software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies with specialized product strategy and management services, 3Pillar equips clients to grow their revenue streams. It also adopts an aggressive acquisition strategy that endows it with various capabilities and adds depth to its service offering.

Fundamental to 3Pillar's success is its unique product mindset, leveraged by fully integrated cross-functional teams in processes ranging from ideation to ongoing evolution and operations. Over the last year, 3Pillar increased its output to 200 active products, delivered by 125 product teams, and 1,600 product professionals. The company aligns its solutions with multiple stakeholders' goals, from the product manager and product owner to the executive team, to address issues such as skilled workforce shortages, technology alignment, employee roadblocks, and organizational structure.

"While 3Pillar has consistently reported year-over-year revenue growth of around 20% , its recent investment partnership with CIP Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, has providedan added boost," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Similarly, its strategic acquisition of Isthmus Software, an innovative software development firm, enables expanded delivery capabilities across the US, India, and Romania. Isthmus' unique engineering and development capabilities supplement 3Pillar's dynamic team of innovation strategists to enhance the diversity of its offerings."

With these expanded capabilities, 3Pillar optimizes product outcomes. Following its success with information-rich companies such as Fortune and Carfax, 3Pillar has extended its reach to the consumer retail sector. Apart from Tommy Hilfiger, an existing client, brands such as Walmart and L.L. Bean were a part of the Isthmus acquisition. Since launching this initiative in January 2020, the company has seen tremendous growth as retail organizations transition from traditional companies to digital leaders.

"As it expands its geographic presence and strengthens its global delivery capabilities, the company amplifies its industry focus to create more value and advance business outcomes for clients across multiple sectors," noted Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "A purpose-led mindset inspires 3Pillar Global teams to make disciplined strategic choices, implement best practices, and build trust."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.