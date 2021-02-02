BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 10). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.

(Res. 11). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.

(Res. 12). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 13). That the amended Articles be hereby approved and adopted as the Articles of Association of the Company.

(Res. 14). That the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and credited to a distributable reserve.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 108,216,504 99.9993 729 0.0007 54,546 Resolution 2 107,994,150 99.9322 73,259 0.0678 204,370 Resolution 3 108,209,986 99.9980 2,144 0.0020 59,649 Resolution 4 81,958,868 98.5026 1,245,912 1.4974 25,066,999 Resolution 5 108,050,704 99.8951 113,456 0.1049 107,618 Resolution 6 77,614,675 93.2396 5,627,508 6.7604 25,029,595 Resolution 7 108,157,020 99.9934 7,141 0.0066 107,618 Resolution 8 107,463,876 99.3498 703,263 0.6502 104,639 Resolution 9 108,177,214 99.9850 16,185 0.0150 78,380 Resolution 10 108,112,858 99.8789 131,075 0.1211 27,846 Resolution 11 107,755,013 99.5832 450,995 0.4168 65,771 Resolution 12 107,848,579 99.6328 397,440 0.3672 25,759 Resolution 13 103,362,860 95.5282 4,838,506 4.4718 70,412 Resolution 14 108,205,476 99.9963 3,980 0.0037 62,323

2 February 2021