Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Breaking News für Modern Meat: Rallyeauslöser? Deal mit Telekomriesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.02.2021 | 16:03
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 2

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 10). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 11). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.
(Res. 12). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 13). That the amended Articles be hereby approved and adopted as the Articles of Association of the Company.
(Res. 14). That the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and credited to a distributable reserve.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 1108,216,50499.99937290.000754,546
Resolution 2107,994,15099.932273,2590.0678204,370
Resolution 3108,209,98699.99802,1440.002059,649
Resolution 481,958,86898.50261,245,9121.497425,066,999
Resolution 5108,050,70499.8951113,4560.1049107,618
Resolution 677,614,67593.23965,627,5086.760425,029,595
Resolution 7108,157,02099.99347,1410.0066107,618
Resolution 8107,463,87699.3498703,2630.6502104,639
Resolution 9108,177,21499.985016,1850.015078,380
Resolution 10108,112,85899.8789131,0750.121127,846
Resolution 11107,755,01399.5832450,9950.416865,771
Resolution 12107,848,57999.6328397,4400.367225,759
Resolution 13103,362,86095.52824,838,5064.471870,412
Resolution 14108,205,47699.99633,9800.003762,323

2 February 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.