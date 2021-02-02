

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A state of emergency has been declared in New Jersey and several parts of New York after a powerful Nor'easter and winter storm pummeled the east coast and New England, halting flights, forcing the close down of vaccination units and paralyzing normal life in New York City.



The United States' first major winter storm of 2021 is expected to dump up to two feet of snow to New York City and other parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. It has projected a level five impact on New York City.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York City as well as 44 other counties as the winter storm is producing large amounts of snow and creating dangerous travel conditions. It is expected to continue into Tuesday.



He announced that mass vaccination sites at SUNY Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct Racetrack, the Javits Center and the Westchester County Center will remain closed Tuesday. The health workers and individuals who were scheduled to receive a vaccination will get their appointments rescheduled 'when conditions are safer,' he said in a press release.



Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at major airports, including Newark Liberty International Airport, New York's John F Kennedy Airport, La Guardia Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport.



All commercial flights at John F. Kennedy Airport were canceled Monday afternoon due to the storm.



Amtrak suspended services to Boston and Albany from New York City.



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an order closing public schools on Tuesday.



New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy suspended the state's bus and rail operations.



The following are the amount of snow dumped in the worst affected East Coast cities: Mendham, NJ, 30 inches; Whitehall Twp, PA, 23.5 inches; Spring Valley, NY, 21 inches; Sabillasville, MD, 19 inches; Bridgeport, CT, 15.2 inches; and Sheffield, MA, 10.6 inches.



NWS Weather Prediction Center has forecast widespread heavy snow, gusty winds, near blizzard conditions and coastal impacts across the region from Pennsylvania to Maine, including the Philadelphia, New York, and Boston metro areas.



The heaviest snow is expected over parts of northern New York into northern Maine. Additionally, it is forecast that rain or freezing rain will develop over parts of Coastal New England today.



People in the impacted areas have been advised to avoid travel.



The White House said that the President's Homeland Security Advisor, Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall, convened a coordination call with the Acting FEMA Administrator and the Director of the National Weather Service on the storm system.



