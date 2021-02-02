Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Allegion Plc, Bormioli Rocco SA, and Corning Inc. will emerge as major glass blocks market participants during 2021-2025

The glass blocks market is expected to grow by USD 374.12 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the glass blocks market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The glass blocks market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Glass Blocks Market Participants:

Allegion Plc

Allegion Plc operates business through segments such as Americas, EMEIA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GlassOre, hand-cast glass bricks.

Bormioli Rocco SA

Bormioli Rocco SA operates business through segments such as Alabaster Glass Block, Agua Collection, Glassprofile, Crystal Block, Pure Collection, and the Performance collection. The company offers a wide range of glass blocks for various applications.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. operates business through segments such as Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Specialty Materials, Environmental Technologies, Life Sciences, and All Others. The company offers Nuclear Glass Blocks radiation-shielding windows.

Glass Blocks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The glass blocks market is segmented as below:

End-user Commercial Residential Industrial

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



The glass blocks market is driven by the usage of glass blocks in windows. In addition, other factors such as vinyl framed glass block windows are expected to trigger the glass blocks market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

