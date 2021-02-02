DJ MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment 02-Feb-2021 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release | Krasnodar | February 2, 2021 Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment Krasnodar, Russia (February 2, 2021): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the 4thcoupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-01 series in the amount of 433,800,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-003P-01 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number Type of securities: 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A100H02 Identification number of the securities issue and the date 4B02-01-60525-P-003P as of February 1, 2019 of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period The fourth coupon period (04.08.2020-02.02.2021) which the yield is paid for: The total amount of the 433,800,000 (Four hundred and thirty two million eight hundred thousand) rubles interest to be paid against excluding tax and other deductions bonds: The amount of the interest to 43.38 (Forty three rubles 38 kopecks) rubles per each bond be paid against one bond: The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 10,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: February 1, 2021 The date of the obligation February 2, 2021 fulfillment: The total amount of the Following the 4th coupon period the amount of 433,800,000.00 (Four hundred and thirty interest paid against bonds two million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. following the reporting Obligation has been fulfilled in full. period:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

