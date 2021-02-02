Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Breaking News für Modern Meat: Rallyeauslöser? Deal mit Telekomriesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
02.02.21
12:57 Uhr
12,800 Euro
+0,400
+3,23 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,60012,80017:09
12,70012,80017:20
Dow Jones News
02.02.2021 | 16:31
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment

DJ MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment 
02-Feb-2021 / 18:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release | Krasnodar | February 2, 2021 
 
Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (February 2, 2021): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces 
the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds. 
Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the 4thcoupon yield payment against bonds of 
the BO-003P-01 series in the amount of 433,800,000 rubles. 
 
Parameters of the bond issue: 
 
                               Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the 
                               BO-003P-01 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under 
                               the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 
Type of securities:            4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) 
                               RU000A100H02 
 
Identification number of the 
securities issue and the date  4B02-01-60525-P-003P as of February 1, 2019 
of its assignment: 
Reporting (coupon) period      The fourth coupon period (04.08.2020-02.02.2021) 
which the yield is paid for: 
 
The total amount of the        433,800,000 (Four hundred and thirty two million eight hundred thousand) rubles 
interest to be paid against    excluding tax and other deductions 
bonds: 
 
 
The amount of the interest to  43.38 (Forty three rubles 38 kopecks) rubles per each bond 
be paid against one bond: 
The total number of bonds 
against which the yield is 
paid:                          10,000,000 bonds 
 
The method of payment:         Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement 
 
The record date:               February 1, 2021 
 
The date of the obligation     February 2, 2021 
fulfillment: 
 
The total amount of the        Following the 4th coupon period the amount of 433,800,000.00 (Four hundred and thirty 
interest paid against bonds    two million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. 
following the reporting        Obligation has been fulfilled in full. 
period:

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries

Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92764 
EQS News ID:    1165233 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2021 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.