Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Axolot Solutions Holding AB (35/21)

The trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) issued by Axolot Solutions Holding AB has ceased. The last trading day was February 1, 2021. Please note that the trading has been halted and will not be resumed. Today's transactions will be cancelled. Short name: AXOLOT BTA ISIN code: SE0015243605 Orderbook ID: 210980 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.