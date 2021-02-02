Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Axolot Solutions Holding AB (35/21)

The trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) issued by Axolot Solutions Holding
AB has ceased. The last trading day was February 1, 2021. 

Please note that the trading has been halted and will not be resumed. Today's
transactions will be cancelled. 

Short name:    AXOLOT BTA  
ISIN code:     SE0015243605
Orderbook ID:  210980      



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. 

For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
