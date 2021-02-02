Cinedigm Corp. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM) received formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires the Company's common stock to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was at $1.00 per share or greater for the prior 10 consecutive business days.

Nasdaq had previously notified the Company of its non-compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) on October 5, 2020, following 30 consecutive business days for which the closing bid price of the Company's common stock did not meet the $1.00 per share minimum requirement.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com.

Press Contact for CIDM:

Jill Calcaterra

310-466-5135

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627353/Cinedigm-Corp-Regains-Compliance-With-Nasdaq-Listing-Rule-5450a1