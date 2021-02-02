Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
WKN: 533995 ISIN: SE0000191827 Ticker-Symbol: A1A 
Frankfurt
02.02.21
08:08 Uhr
16,020 Euro
+0,220
+1,39 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2021 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Atrium Ljungberg AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (29/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Atrium
Ljungberg AB with effect from 2021-02-03. Last day of trading is set to
2026-01-22. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838127
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
