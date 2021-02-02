The canned food market is expected to grow by USD 19.52 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Global Canned Food Market 2020-2024

The new product launches is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.

Canned Food Market: Product Landscape

Factors such as the increased demand for canned fish and seafood products in countries such as China, India, and Brazil and a substantial rise in the population will contribute to the growth of this industry segment. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the canned vegetables, canned meat, and canned ready meals segment.

Canned Food Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest canned food market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a wide range of products will significantly drive canned food market growth in this region over the forecast period. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for canned food in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA.

Companies Covered:

Bolton Group Srl

Campbell Soup Co.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Nestle SA

Princes Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Canned fish and seafood Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canned vegetables Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canned meat Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canned ready meals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

