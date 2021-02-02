Network Coverage, an Industry Leader in Cyber Security Management & Cloud Solutions, Today Announced That It Has Received ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Its Information Security Management System (Isms)

Danvers, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Network Coverage takes threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our clients' information seriously. As such, Network Coverage is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor, found Network Coverage to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-lign is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. Network Coverage has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Network Coverage's security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. The Information Security Management System (ISMS) which applies to Network Coverage employees, the control of Network Coverage's business, and its US-based physical premises, is designed to preserve the Privacy and the Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability of Network Coverage's business, products, and services.

Network Coverage is an innovation leader in Cyber Security Management, Cloud Services, and White-Glove Managed Services in the Greater New England area and around the continental United States. The achievement of this certification demonstrates Network Coverage's continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures you that the security of your data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization.

Media Contact

Company: Network Coverage

Name: Alex Joy

Address: 3 Electronics Ave, Suite 102, Danvers, MA 01923. USA

Email: ajoy@netcov.com

Phone: 978.739.8060

Website: https://www.netcov.com/

Google My Business URL

https://goo.gl/maps/AavJYMG6wxGkkkDX8

SOURCE: Network Coverage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627264/Network-Coverage-an-Industry-Leader-in-Cyber-Security-Management-Cloud-Solutions-Today-Announced-That-It-Has-Received-ISO-270012013-Certification-for-Its-Information-Security-Management-System-Isms