CareATC, Inc.: The School District of Palm Beach County Partners with CareATC Opens Medical Clinic for Employees

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / The School District of Palm Beach County selects leading workplace wellness provider, CareATC Inc., to launch the district's first-ever medical clinic now open for school district employees and their dependents who have a district medical plan.

Services at the clinic include full service primary care, free preventative treatment, vaccinations, lab work and more. "We believe this will make it easier for employees and their families to get the care they need at a lower price," says Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy. "The clinic is a great asset and another step forward as we continue to support wellness through the COVID-19 pandemic."

The School District of Palm Beach County is the tenth largest in the nation and the fifth largest in the State of Florida serving more than 197,000 students. As the largest employer in Palm Beach County, the School District has 22,600 employees, including more than 12,900 teachers.

"During these unprecedented times, innovative approaches to care are needed now more than ever," says Greg Bellomy, CareATC Chief Executive Officer. "While our model of care caters to an array of industries and sectors, we believe that public entities, whose roles are essential for our society, need the unique capabilities that CareATC can bring to their employees and beneficiaries. We are proud and honored to have the School District of Palm Beach Country join our growing network of employer-sponsored primary care clinics in Southeast Florida."

The clinic is located in Building E at district headquarters located at 3300 Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Florida 33406

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC, Inc., is a leading innovator in the employer-sponsored healthcare sector providing Advanced Transformational Care for on-site and shared-site health centers. By leveraging groundbreaking technology and comprehensive data sources for risk stratification, CareATC offers customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers. CareATC's Advanced Transformational Care is a comprehensive healthcare solution that drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers health care costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. CareATC manages more than 165 clients in 26 states and cares for more than 300,000 members. Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc., CareATC is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit www.careatc.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Keeling, Chief Business Development Officer

Phone: (918) 779-7414

Email: pkeeling@careatc.com

SOURCE: CareATC, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627369/The-School-District-of-Palm-Beach-County-Partners-with-CareATC-Opens-Medical-Clinic-for-Employees