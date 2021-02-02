Carabin Shaw: Large Truck Fatalities at Record Highs During Winter

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Winter weather frequently creates hazardous conditions across the country for motorists sharing the road with large trucks and 18-wheelers. In addition to rain and snow, drivers have to contend with sleet, black ice, problems with visibility and inexperienced drivers on the road in difficult weather conditions.

Deaths involving crashes with large trucks continue to rise. Fatalities involving large trucks increased for the fourth consecutive year. Also, pedestrians killed in crashes involving large trucks increased by 13 percent, according to recent statistics.

The Large Truck Crash Causation Study (LTCCS) reported that 23 percent of large-truck crashes occurred when commercial motor vehicle drivers were traveling too fast for conditions.





Safety Tips for Driving Near Large Trucks and 18-Wheelers

Approach an exit/entrance ramp at a safe speed. Truck rollovers are more likely to occur on exit/entrance ramps when the driver misjudges the sharpness of the ramp curve and enters the curve at an excessive speed. Up to 30 percent of all large-truck crashes occur on or near ramps. The posted speed limit on an exit/entrance ramp generally shows the safe speed for a passenger vehicle; the safe speed for a large truck is usually significantly lower than the posted speed. And before entering a work zone, decrease your speed, merge into the correct lane well ahead of any lane closures, and be prepared to slow down or stop suddenly. Speed increases perception-reaction distance, braking distance, and stopping distance. Be especially careful driving with large trucks and 18-wheelers during the following weather and road conditions where drivers may be going too fast: wet roadways (rain, snow, or ice), reduced visibility (fog), uneven roads, construction zones, curves, intersections, gravel roads, and heavy traffic.

According to the Federal Highway Administration (FWA), nearly 22 percent of the accidents are weather related, with most of the accidents taking place when it rains. Trucker deaths continue to rise and are at their highest level in more than 30 years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Hazardous weather conditions mean drivers need to reduce speed under such conditions. Remember that roadways are also slick and dangerous from overnight rains.







For more information, please visit the Federal Highway Administration website.

