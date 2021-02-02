The luxury travel market is expected to grow by USD 213 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The increasing disposable income of consumers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the threat of terrorism will hamper growth.
Luxury Travel Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the adventure segment in 2019. The segment will continue to offer significant growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.
Luxury Travel Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 30% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth of sports tourism is one of the major factors driving the growth of the luxury travel market in North America.
