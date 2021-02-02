Airvape USA: AirVape USA- Passionate Advocate of Conserving Nature

"AirVape USA is a technology company, specialized in vaporizers, that have been steadily steering its business model towards an eco-friendly approach. With high standards in design and technology, a keen sense of responsibility for the environment, and by cooperating with other eco-friendly brands, AirVape continuously strives to make a positive impact."

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Apollo's AirVape was founded by a team of vape enthusiasts who started on a mission to introduce affordable luxury to the portable dry herb vaporizer space.

From the very beginning, AirVape made a powerful statement by backing their product's quality with a unique Lifetime Warranty, but that isn't the only thing that makes this company stand out.

The relationship between customers and the brand extends beyond the simple transaction of buying a product. Becoming an AirVape owner means eligibility to enjoy many exclusive perks and benefits.

'We are dedicated to seek out and develop the most advanced technologies; that is our mission statement, but it gives us the utmost pleasure to be able to create design masterpieces.', says Laszlo, one of the product developers of AirVape.

Their motto is to go above and beyond to serve their customers even before a product is sold. They are one of the very few companies that design their products also based on feedback collected from their customers. "We listen to you" is the recurring theme in many of their videos on their YouTube channel, explaining how important it is for them to receive your feedback and do the absolute best to make the customers happy.

A simple example of this is how they developed the newest model, The AirVape Legacy.

The current features were inspired by all the feedback they collected from the AirVape XS and X models. The X model marked the thinnest dry herb vaporizer on the market, got the spotlight when it was the highest-rated vape of '19 and '20, voted by Wirecutter, a New York Times publishing company.

AirVape Legacy was born after two years and countless revisions and the addition of some design twists. AirVape came up with this futuristic and elegant look that makes the Legacy not only the best portable vaporizer 2021 but also something of an eye-candy.

The Legacy was set to be released as AirVape's flagship model vaporizer.

The name suggests both the technological Legacy of AirVape and the environmental one of what we leave behind. 'We always had a concern about environmental impact, and in 2016, we finally had the chance to start making our first steps towards a more eco-conscious future. We started proper recycling of old vapes - even models from other brands. It was a small step, yet we always believed they would add up, initially' says Roland, the CEO.

Then the following years, AirVape started changing the product packaging to recycled paper. In 2019 they set the intention to design their flagship model to be a milestone of this movement. The Legacy's final touches featured the most eco-friendly vegan leather and textile made from hemp.

A week ago, it was announced that AirVape partnered up with like-minded companies: Eart & Co. and OneTreePlanted; coincidentally, they announced the release of the Special Edition of the Legacy that will sponsor the planting of 10 trees after each unit sold. Not to mention that it will be shipped in full, plant-based bubble wrap envelopes.

With its pure convection heating tech, ultra-fast heat-up time, wireless charging capability, plus a few other surprise features, the AirVape Legacy is the most technologically advanced dry herb vaporizer ever released by Apollo Design & Tech.

