

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $186 million, or $0.115 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $0.139 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $3.04 billion from $3.10 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $186 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.115 vs. $0.139 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.04 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.



