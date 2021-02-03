

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 50 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,530-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat on stimulus optimism, earnings news and rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the property stocks were capped by weakness from the financials and resource companies.



For the day, the index collected 28.40 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 3,533.68 after trading between 3,495.57 and 3,535.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 39.25 points or 1.66 percent to end at 2,401.65.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.97 percent, while China Construction Bank shed 0.59 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.82 percent, Bank of Communications eased 0.22 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.99 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) slid 0.31 percent, Yanzhou Coal skidded 1.14 percent, PetroChina added 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.25 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 0.71 percent, Gemdale soared 3.48 percent, Poly Developments climbed 1.30 percent, China Vanke advanced 0.96 percent and Jiangxi Copper, Bank of China and China Fortune Land were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is firmly positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.



The Dow jumped 475.57 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 30,687.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 209.38 points or 1.56 percent to end at 13,612.78 and the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,826.31.



The continued strength on Wall Street came as stocks that recently benefited from the retail trading frenzy moved sharply higher.



The markets also benefited from a positive reaction to the latest earnings news from companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and delivery giant UPS (UPS).



Traders also remain optimistic about more fiscal stimulus after President Joe Biden met with ten Republican Senators who have offered a counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion relief plan, although Democrats figure to move forward with their own plans..



Crude oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as OPEC's move to cut production helped ease worries of excess supply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.21 or 2.3 percent at $54.76 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than a year.



Closer to home, China will release January results for its services and composite indexes from Caixin later this morning; in December, their scores were 56.3 and 55.8, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de