Xiaomi's latest vacuum cleaner G9 will be officially released on eBay on February 4, 2021. Xiaomi revealed the key details and price of the G9:

One-key battery replacement, double the battery life

Easily replace the battery to double the battery life, without waiting for charging for continuous use.

V-shaped roller brush to prevent entanglement, bid farewell to hair entanglement

Expand the winding diameter of the hair, reduce the number of winding circles, and easily shave the hair with the comb.

Unique design of big roller, vacuuming more effortless

The main brush head is equipped with a large roller to assist pushing and pulling, and it can easily walk on the carpet.

In addition, G9 vacuum cleaner also has the following features:

100,000 revolutions/min high-speed brush less motor, 1200AW high suction;

Multi-cone cyclone dust and gas separation system, extremely fast processing of inhaled matter;

0.6L detachable large dust cup, one key release;

Five-layer filtration system, the filter element can be washed with water;

7*2500mAh large capacity battery, 60min long battery life;

Wall-mounted charging rack, which can charge two batteries at the same time;

A variety of brush heads, suitable for different scenarios.

With so many high-tech G9 vacuum cleaners, it is adhering to the Xiaomi brand concept "MAKING QUALITY TECHNOLOGY ACCESSIBLE TO EVERYONE". It is cost-effective and the pre-sale price is only 170.99 euros.

The promotional activities on the eBay platform from January 31st to February 10th are as follows:

Collect and add products to the shopping cart, get 5 Euro cash back

January 31st-February 3rd: Collect and add the product to the shopping cart and contact the store customer service, leave a message Xiaomi G9 eBay Germany, you can receive a cashback of 5 euros within 48 hours after the purchase

For this first launch campaign, 18 G9 vacuum cleaner for free 12 Xiaomi mobile phones(worth 209 euro) and 1,000 Simpleway C1 Soap dispenser. Of course, it's limited, first come and first reserved.

Promotion time: 4th Feb 07:50---10th Feb 07:00

Daily price: 239.99€

Original price: 189.99€

Code:PHAUSHALT21 19€

Final price: 170.99€ (29% OFF)

For details please click: https://bit.ly/36hbnwk

