Mittwoch, 03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
WKN: A0Q163 ISIN: NL0006237562 Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2 
03.02.2021 | 07:17
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

3 February 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 48,787 of its own shares in the period from 27 January 2021 up to and including 2 February 2021 at an average price of €28.66. The consideration of this repurchase was €1.4 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover obligations from employee incentive plans, as announced on 30 December 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 388,155 shares for a total consideration of €11.3 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

-End -

For further information please contact:
Arcadis Investor Relations
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

About Arcadis
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments

  • Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program week 5 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/51bb0a34-577b-41ed-9696-79a3b972d6b6)
  • 2021 Arcadis Share Buyback program week 5 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d93a85a-6625-426e-8ab5-e8253baa60d9)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
