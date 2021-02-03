

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) reported that, for the nine months to December, net income attributable to shareholders increased to 308.5 billion yen from 251.5 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 98.30 yen compared to 75.65 yen. Net revenue was 1.23 trillion yen, up 17 percent from last year.



'We reported our strongest results for the April to December period in 19 years. Our Wholesale business remained robust and we continued to diversify our revenue drivers. Retail delivered a resilient performance, while assets under management in Asset Management reached a record high,' said Nomura CEO Kentaro Okuda.



Third quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 98.4 billion yen. Net revenue was 402.1 billion yen, up 20 percent year on year.



