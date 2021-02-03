DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 03-Feb-2021 / 07:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information statement[1] on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting on the 02nd of February 2021. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors Regarding Item No. 1 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: To put the proposed candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. The list of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 1. Agaryov Alexander Valentinovich 2. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich 3. Bulanov Alexander Nikolaevich 4. Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich 5. Egorov Valery Nikolaevich 6. Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich 7. Krivosheev Viktor Mikhailovich 8. Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich 9. Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich 10. Usmanov Ildus Shagalievich Regarding Item No. 2 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: To put the proposed candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. The list of candidates to be elected to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 1. Musikhina Valentina Viktorovna 2. Oleynik Tamara Fedorovna 3. Prishchepova Lyudmila Arkadyevna Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 02 February 2021, Minutes No. 3p. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 92782 EQS News ID: 1165353 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 01:21 ET (06:21 GMT)