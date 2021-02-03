Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
02.02.21
18:13 Uhr
3,740 Euro
+0,060
+1,63 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6603,82008:01
3,7403,76008:00
Dow Jones News
03.02.2021 | 07:52
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 
03-Feb-2021 / 07:20 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement[1] on certain resolutions adopted 
by the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 
 
The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting on the 02nd of February 2021. 
 
According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC is 9 persons. 
Nine members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to 
adopt resolutions. 
The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. 
 
Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 
Regarding Item No. 1 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: 
To put the proposed candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
The list of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 
1. Agaryov Alexander Valentinovich 
2. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich 
3. Bulanov Alexander Nikolaevich 
4. Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich 
5. Egorov Valery Nikolaevich 
6. Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich 
7. Krivosheev Viktor Mikhailovich 
8. Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich 
9. Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich 
10. Usmanov Ildus Shagalievich 
 
Regarding Item No. 2 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: 
To put the proposed candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
The list of candidates to be elected to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 
1. Musikhina Valentina Viktorovna 
2. Oleynik Tamara Fedorovna 
3. Prishchepova Lyudmila Arkadyevna 
 
Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 02 February 2021, Minutes No. 3p. 
 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SGGD 
LEI Code:      2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.:  92782 
EQS News ID:   1165353 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 01:21 ET (06:21 GMT)

SURGUTNEFTEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.