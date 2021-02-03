Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and LogicManager Inc. will emerge as major business continuity management solutions market participants during 2020-2024

The business continuity management solutions market is expected to grow by USD 387 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business continuity management solutions market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report Instantly to Know More

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The business continuity management solutions market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Participants:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Infrastructure Solutions Group, Client Solutions Group, and VMware. The company offers a range of business continuity solutions and services such as planning and recovery services, high availability systems, and disaster recovery systems among others at the application level, platform level, and site level.

International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corp. operates its business through segments such as Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The company offers a range of business continuity solutions such as cloud resiliency consulting, cloud security and resiliency, and elastic capacity on-demand among others that protects an organization from threats and allows for swift recovery when cyber incidents happen.

LogicManager Inc.

LogicManager Inc. operates its business through segments such as Solutions and Platforms. The company offers a line of solutions such as LogicManager business continuity software to protect from data breach and provide faster disaster recovery.

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Business continuity management solutions market is segmented as below:

End-user Large Enterprise SME

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



The business continuity management solutions market is driven by the rising incidence of cyberattacks. In addition, other factors such as growing demand for business continuity management solutions from various industries are expected to trigger the business continuity management solutions market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

