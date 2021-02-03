Anzeige
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 2




To: Company Announcements

Date:3 February 2021

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend



The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2020 as follows;

Ex-Dividend Date - 11 February 2021

Record Date - 12 February 2021

Payment Date -26 February 2021

Dividend per Share - 0.714p




All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186

