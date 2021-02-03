Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration







To: Company Announcements



Date:3 February 2021



Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited



Subject: Dividend Declaration



Fourth Interim Dividend

26 February 2021

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2020 as follows;Ex-Dividend Date - 11 February 2021Record Date - 12 February 2021Payment Date -Dividend per Share - 0.714pAll Enquiries:The Company SecretaryNorthern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) LimitedPO Box 255Trafalgar CourtLes BanquesSt Peter PortGuernseyGY1 3QLTel: 01481 745436Fax: 01481 745186