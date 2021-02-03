Third Point Investors Ltd - Third Point January 2021 monthly report

Third Point Investors Limited (the" Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Third Point January 2021 Performance

2/3/2021

Net Performance

MTD QTD YTD Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. 1.9% 1.9% 1.9% MSCI World Index (Total Return) -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% S&P 500 (Total Return) -1.0% -1.0% -1.0%

AUM Breakdown

Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. $7.1 B Firm1 $16.0 B

Portfolio Detail2

EXPOSURE GROSS MTD P&L3 GROSS YTD P&L3 LONG SHORT NET LONG SHORT NET LONG SHORT NET Equity Activism/Constructivism4 20.0% -5.7% 14.2% -1.1% -0.1% -1.2% -1.1% -0.1% -1.2% Fundamental & Event 95.6% -13.6% 82.0% 3.7% -1.0% 2.7% 3.7% -1.0% 2.7% Portfolio Hedges5 0.0% -19.1% -19.1% 0.0% 0.2% 0.2% 0.0% 0.2% 0.2% Total Equity 115.6% -38.5% 77.1% 2.6% -0.9% 1.8% 2.6% -0.9% 1.8% Credit Corporate & Sovereign 12.4% -0.1% 12.3% 0.2% 0.1% 0.3% 0.2% 0.1% 0.3% Structured 20.6% -0.1% 20.6% 0.4% 0.0% 0.4% 0.4% 0.0% 0.4% Total Credit 33.0% -0.2% 32.9% 0.6% 0.1% 0.7% 0.6% 0.1% 0.7% Privates 5.9% 0.0% 5.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Other6 0.8% 0.0% 0.8% 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% Total Portfolio 155.4% -38.7% 116.7% 3.3% -0.8% 2.5% 3.3% -0.8% 2.5%

Equity Detail2

EXPOSURE GROSS MTD P&L3 GROSS YTD P&L3 EQUITY SECTORS LONG SHORT NET LONG SHORT NET LONG SHORT NET Consumer Discretionary 12.7% -1.7% 11.0% -0.5% -0.1% -0.6% -0.5% -0.1% -0.6% Consumer Staples 0.6% -0.6% 0.1% -0.1% 0.0% 0.0% -0.1% 0.0% 0.0% Utilities 6.9% -2.7% 4.2% -0.6% 0.0% -0.6% -0.6% 0.0% -0.6% Energy 1.2% 0.0% 1.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Financials 33.1% -3.9% 29.2% 3.7% 0.1% 3.8% 3.7% 0.1% 3.8% Healthcare 9.3% -0.6% 8.7% 0.1% 0.0% 0.2% 0.1% 0.0% 0.2% Industrials & Materials 12.5% -2.4% 10.1% -0.2% -0.2% -0.4% -0.2% -0.2% -0.4% Enterprise Technology 17.1% -3.4% 13.7% 0.4% -0.4% 0.0% 0.4% -0.4% 0.0% Media & Internet 22.0% -4.1% 17.9% -0.1% -0.6% -0.7% -0.1% -0.6% -0.7% Portfolio Hedges5 0.0% -19.1% -19.1% 0.0% 0.2% 0.2% 0.0% 0.2% 0.2% Total 115.6% -38.5% 77.1% 2.6% -0.9% 1.8% 2.6% -0.9% 1.8%

Equity Geographic Exposure

LONG SHORT NET Americas 94.8% -32.6% 62.2% EMEA 17.0% -4.8% 12.2% Asia ex-Japan 3.8% -0.5% 3.4% Japan 0.0% -0.7% -0.7% Total 115.6% -38.5% 77.1%

Equity Market Capitalization7

LONG SHORT NET >$50 billion 49.5% -3.8% 45.8% $25-50 billion 22.0% -2.6% 19.4% $10-25 billion 15.7% -1.6% 14.1% <$10 billion 28.4% -2.2% 26.2% Indices & Other 0.0% -28.4% -28.4% Total 115.6% -38.5% 77.1%

Equity Exposure8

LONG SHORT NET Delta-Adjusted 115.6% -38.5% 77.1% Beta-Adjusted 119.8% -36.2% 83.6% Dollar-Adjusted 114.9% -30.4% 84.5%

Position9

LONG SHORT TOTAL Equity Positions 66 47 113 Top 10 Positions 53% -26% Top 20 Positions 78% -32%

Credit Detail2

EXPOSURE GROSS MTD P&L3 GROSS YTD P&L3 LONG SHORT NET LONG SHORT NET LONG SHORT NET Credit Sovereign 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% Investment Grade 4.9% 0.0% 4.9% -0.1% 0.0% -0.1% -0.1% 0.0% -0.1% High Yield 4.4% -0.1% 4.4% 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% Distressed 3.0% 0.0% 3.0% 0.2% 0.0% 0.2% 0.2% 0.0% 0.2% Total Credit 12.4% -0.1% 12.3% 0.2% 0.1% 0.3% 0.2% 0.1% 0.3% ABS Residential Mortgages 16.5% -0.1% 16.4% 0.3% 0.0% 0.3% 0.3% 0.0% 0.3% Consumer ABS 3.5% 0.0% 3.5% 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% Commercial Mortgages 0.6% 0.0% 0.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% CLO 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Total ABS 20.6% -0.1% 20.5% 0.4% 0.0% 0.4% 0.4% 0.0% 0.4%

Corporate Credit Sectors

EXPOSURE SECTORS LONG SHORT NET Consumer Discretionary 3.5% 0.0% 3.5% Consumer Staples 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% Utilities 0.5% 0.0% 0.5% Energy 4.2% -0.1% 4.1% Financials 0.7% 0.0% 0.7% Healthcare 0.6% 0.0% 0.6% Industrials & Materials 1.8% 0.0% 1.8% Enterprise Technology 0.7% 0.0% 0.7% Media & Internet 0.5% 0.0% 0.5% Government 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Total 12.4% -0.1% 12.3%

Structured Credit Tranches10

Exposure Tranche Net Senior 8.5% Mezz 10.2% Junior 1.4% Other* 0.5%

Total Portfolio Positions Detail

MTD Winners11

Social Finance, Inc. (Multi-Strat)

Upstart Holdings, Inc.

Intel Corp

Danaher Corp

ContextLogic Inc.

MTD Losers11

Prudential PLC

Pacific Gas & Electric Co

IAA Inc

The Walt Disney Co.

Short

YTD Winners11

Social Finance, Inc. (Multi-Strat)

Upstart Holdings, Inc.

Intel Corp

Danaher Corp

ContextLogic Inc.

YTD Losers11

Prudential PLC

Pacific Gas & Electric Co

IAA Inc

The Walt Disney Co.

Short

Top Gross Equity Longs11

Prudential PLC

Pacific Gas & Electric Co

Intel Corp

The Walt Disney Co.

Upstart Holdings, Inc.

Top Gross Corporate Credit Longs11,12

Boeing Co/The

Callon Petroleum Co

Dell Inc.

Energy Transfer Operating LP

United Airlines

Historical Performance (Since Dec 1996)

Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. 14.8% MSCI World Index (TR) 7.4% S&P 500 (TR) 8.8%

ASC Topic 820 Assets13

Level I 66% Level II 27% Level III 7%

Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. Historical Performance (Net)

YEAR JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JULY AUG SEPT OCT NOV DEC YTD 2021 1.9% 1.9% 2020 1.1% -6.6% -11.3% 7.1% 1.5% 1.9% 3.8% 8.5% -0.6% -0.8% 9.3% 7.1% 20.5% 2019 3.0% 2.8% 2.9% 1.8% -1.8% 3.8% 2.3% -0.2% -2.3% -1.2% 2.9% 2.1% 17.0% 2018 3.8% -3.0% -1.3% 0.8% 1.1% -0.5% -0.3% 0.2% 0.0% -7.0% 1.2% -6.4% -11.3% 2017 2.6% 2.4% 0.8% 1.6% 2.2% 0.7% 0.9% 1.4% 1.2% 3.0% 0.1% -0.2% 17.9% 2016 -3.5% -0.6% 1.9% 1.9% 1.8% 0.8% 3.0% 0.8% 1.1% -0.7% -0.8% 0.5% 6.1% 2015 -2.3% 4.8% 0.9% 0.5% 1.9% -0.8% 0.7% -5.3% -4.5% 4.7% -0.2% -1.2% -1.4% 2014 -1.9% 4.4% 0.9% -1.1% 1.8% 1.9% -1.3% 1.7% -0.3% -1.4% 2.4% -1.3% 5.7% 2013 4.7% 1.2% 2.9% 1.5% 3.6% -1.8% 2.9% -0.7% 2.6% 1.2% 2.6% 2.3% 25.2% 2012 3.9% 1.0% 1.5% -0.1% -2.6% 0.2% 1.5% 1.7% 3.4% 2.5% 2.9% 3.4% 19.2% 2011 3.9% 3.5% 0.9% 1.4% -0.4% -2.8% 0.2% -2.8% -3.6% 0.8% -0.3% -0.6% 0.0% 2010 3.5% 3.2% 7.9% 3.5% -5.7% -2.1% 3.4% 0.6% 4.0% 4.9% 0.1% 6.8% 33.7% 2009 0.4% 0.3% -3.3% 0.8% 7.3% 1.7% 6.6% 6.4% 5.6% -1.0% 4.3% 4.6% 38.6% 2008 -3.8% 1.4% -1.9% 1.1% 3.3% 1.6% -9.2% -0.6% -11.1% -10.1% -2.7% -5.6% -32.7% 2007 4.1% -0.7% 4.2% 2.2% 6.1% -1.5% 1.2% -8.2% 2.6% 5.0% 0.9% 1.1% 17.5% 2006 5.1% 2.2% 2.3% 3.7% -6.2% -1.3% -1.0% 1.0% -0.6% 2.3% 5.2% 1.4% 14.4% 2005 1.9% 7.4% -0.8% -4.9% 0.7% 3.7% 8.0% 2.5% 3.8% -10.2% 2.8% 3.1% 17.9% 2004 3.6% 3.8% 0.0% -0.2% -2.6% 6.3% 0.0% 1.4% 3.0% 0.5% 9.2% 1.4% 29.1% 2003 2.6% 0.2% -2.3% 0.8% 8.2% 5.4% 5.9% 3.8% 1.5% 6.2% 3.5% 8.2% 53.0% 2002 1.6% 1.8% 0.5% 1.7% 1.0% -0.6% -8.2% -1.7% 3.1% -7.2% 0.1% 0.7% -7.8% 2001 2.2% 3.1% 2.0% -3.9% 2.1% -1.0% 0.9% 1.6% -2.1% 0.1% 1.3% 5.7% 12.3% 2000 1.8% 8.3% 1.6% -3.6% -0.3% 0.0% 2.4% 2.0% 1.2% 2.3% 1.9% -0.9% 17.4% 1999 5.4% -4.0% -1.5% 5.9% 4.7% 7.0% 2.6% -2.2% 2.2% 2.2% 7.6% 6.3% 41.7% 1998 1.3% 5.0% 4.3% -0.1% -3.1% -2.7% -3.5% 0.4% -2.8% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% 8.9% 1997 3.5% 4.5% -0.3% 0.6% 5.7% 10.8% 8.2% -1.9% 11.0% -4.5% 0.0% 4.1% 48.8% 1996 Inception 2.0% 2.0%

1 Firm AUM does not include $1.8B in collateral and other assets managed for TPRE. 2 Unless otherwise stated, information relates to the Third Point Offshore Master Fund L.P. Exposures are categorized in a manner consistent with the Investment Manager's classifications for portfolio and risk management purposes. The sum of long and short exposure percentages and the sum of gross long and short MTD and YTD P&L percentages may not visually add to the corresponding net figure due to rounding. Subtotals of long, short, and/or net exposure percentages and MTD and YTD P&L percentages may not visually match the corresponding subtotal in another section of the report due to rounding. 3 Gross P&L attribution does not reflect the deduction of management fees, performance allocations and any other expenses which may be incurred in the management of the fund. An investor's actual return will be reduced by such fees and expenses. See Part 2A of the Adviser's Form ADV for a complete description of the management fees, incentive fees and performance allocations customarily charged by Adviser. Net P&L is available upon request. 4 Includes constructivism, activism and post-activism positions. "Constructivism" is defined as communications with an issuer regarding Third Point ideas to increase shareholder value that conclude without activism. "Activism" is defined as an active campaign currently ongoing. 5 Primarily broad-based market and equity-based hedges. 6 Includes currency hedges and speculative macro investments. Speculative rates and macro FX excluded from the exposure figures. Corresponding net exposure is 0.3% for rates and 0.0% for FX. MTD and YTD P&L of Other includes net attribution of speculative macro investments as well as residual gains and losses attributable to unhedged currency movements relative to USD, and interest, income and expense on cash balances. 7 Market capitalization reflects only those holdings that are exchange-listed equity or any synthetic equity with an underlying reference instrument market capitalization. 8 Beta-adjusted exposures are calculated relative to the S&P based on one-year of historical daily returns for USD denominated assets and weekly returns for foreign denominated assets. Dollar-adjusted exposures are calculated with option positions shown at current market value in lieu of delta-adjusted exposure. 9 Equity positions do not include SPAC holdings and related transactions that have not yet announced a business combination. 10 Other includes non-tranched ABS, CDS, and direct asset investments. 11 Excludes any confidential positions, portfolio level hedges and EU MAR related positions. 12 Does not include ventures-related debt. 13 ASC Levels provided are as of December 31, 2020 for Third Point Offshore Master Fund, LP.

Important Notes and Disclaimers

Third Point Investors Limited is a feeder fund listed on the London Stock Exchange that invests substantially all of its assets in Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd ("Third Point Offshore"). Third Point Offshore is managed by Third Point LLC ("Third Point" or "Investment Manager"), an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in New York.

Unless otherwise noted, P&L, exposure, and position level information are presented at the master fund level where applicable. Exposures are categorized in a manner consistent with the Investment Manager's classifications for portfolio and risk management purposes in its sole discretion.

All fund level net profit and loss or performance results are based on the net asset value of fee paying investors only and are presented net of management fees (which may vary depending on share class), brokerage commissions, administrative expenses, any other expenses of the Funds, and accrued performance allocation, if any, and include the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains. While performance allocations are accrued monthly, they are deducted from investor balances annually or upon withdrawal. The net performance results represent fund-level returns (reflecting blended rates of management fees and performance allocations based on the weighted average of the amounts invested in each share class), and are not an estimate of any specific investor's actual performance, which may be materially different from such performance depending on numerous factors. For example, had the highest management fee been applied solely, performance results would likely be lower. The Funds' performance information shown within includes net gains and losses from "new issues." The market price for new issues is often subject to significant fluctuation, and investors who are eligible to participate in new issues may experience significant gains or losses. An investor who invests in a class of Interests that does not participate in new issues may experience performance that is different, perhaps materially, from the performance reflected above. All performance results are estimates and should not be regarded as final until audited financial statements are issued.

While the performance of the Funds has been compared here with the performance of a well-known and widely recognized index, the index has not been selected to represent an appropriate benchmark for the Funds whose holdings, performance and volatility may differ significantly from the securities that comprise the index. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. This transmission is confidential and may not be redistributed without the express written consent of Third Point LLC and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made by means of delivery of an approved confidential offering memorandum.

Information provided herein, or otherwise provided with respect to a potential investment in the Funds, may constitute non-public information regarding Third Point Investors Limited, a feeder fund listed on the London Stock Exchange, or Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., and accordingly dealing or trading in the shares of either listed instrument on the basis of such information may violate securities laws in the United Kingdom, United States and elsewhere.

