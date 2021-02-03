Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
Frankfurt
03.02.21
08:03 Uhr
3,120 Euro
-0,080
-2,50 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1403,26009:51
Dow Jones News
03.02.2021 | 08:31
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Joint Broker Appointment

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Joint Broker Appointment 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Joint Broker Appointment 
03-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
3 February 2021 
Halfords Group plc 
Appointment of Joint Broker 
Halfords Group plc ("Halfords") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as joint broker to Halfords, to 
work alongside Investec Bank plc, with immediate effect. 
Enquiries 
Investors & Analysts (Halfords) 
Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer 
                                           +44 (0) 7483 360 675 
Neil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director 
                                           neil.ferris@halfords.co.uk 
                                           +44 (0) 1527 513189 
Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations 
                                           andrew.lynch@halfords.co.uk 
 
Peel Hunt LLP 
George Sellar                              +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 
Tom Ballard 
 
Investec Bank 
David Flin                                 +44 (0) 7597 5970 
Chris Baird 
 
Media (Powerscourt)                        +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 
Rob Greening                               halfords@powerscourt-group.com 
Lisa Kavanagh

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.halfordscompany.com www.tredz.co.uk

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services. Customers shop at 440 Halfords stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 367 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres and McConechy's) and have access to 121 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and Tyres on the Drive). Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92779 
EQS News ID:    1165291 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
