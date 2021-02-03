DJ Halfords Group PLC: Joint Broker Appointment

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Joint Broker Appointment 03-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 February 2021 Halfords Group plc Appointment of Joint Broker Halfords Group plc ("Halfords") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as joint broker to Halfords, to work alongside Investec Bank plc, with immediate effect. Enquiries Investors & Analysts (Halfords) Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 7483 360 675 Neil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director neil.ferris@halfords.co.uk +44 (0) 1527 513189 Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations andrew.lynch@halfords.co.uk Peel Hunt LLP George Sellar +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Tom Ballard Investec Bank David Flin +44 (0) 7597 5970 Chris Baird Media (Powerscourt) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 Rob Greening halfords@powerscourt-group.com Lisa Kavanagh

Notes to Editors

Notes to Editors

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services. Customers shop at 440 Halfords stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 367 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres and McConechy's) and have access to 121 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and Tyres on the Drive). Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

