Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855526 ISIN: JP3160400002 Ticker-Symbol: EII 
Tradegate
02.02.21
20:32 Uhr
61,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,60 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
EISAI CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EISAI CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,0061,0009:39
60,0060,5008:00
PR Newswire
03.02.2021 | 08:34
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eisai increases the number of participants in Clarity AD study

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai announced today that they have increased the participant target number by approximately 200 in the pivotal Phase 3 study, Clarity AD, of drug candidate lecanemab (BAN2401) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. The decision was taken proactively to ensure a robust dataset and to mitigate the potential impact of patients who temporarily missed doses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was based on a collaborative consultation with the FDA and in accordance with FDA and EMA COVID-19 regulatory guidance. Eisai also confirmed that the screening of participants was completed in January and that time for data readout for Clarity AD remains unchanged and is still expected by September 2022.

During the past year, Eisai has continuously worked to mitigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for the Phase 3 Clarity AD study of drug candidate lecanemab for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease, prioritizing patient safety, continuity of dosing, and quality of data. Efforts have included home infusion options and online assessment alternatives. Even so, the pandemic posed a risk that participants in the study would not receive all planned doses or that there could be a lack of data at some assessment time points. Eisai has therefore, after FDA consultation, decided to increase the target number of participants by approximately 200 to ensure a robust dataset. Clarity AD is a double-blind study, and the addition of participants has been implemented without unblinding of any clinical results, and prior to completing enrollment of the original 1566 patient target.

"This past year has been very challenging for everybody, not the least for clinical studies, and I am glad that Eisai has taken the decision to increase the number of participants for the Clarity AD study, to ensure a solid dataset. More than 30 million people around the world suffer from Alzheimer's disease and we want to do everything we can to provide them with an effective and safe treatment. We look forward to the continued development of lecanemab as a potential disease-modifying treatment for patients with Alzheimer's disease," said BioArctic's CEO Gunilla Osswald.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

This information was submitted for publication at 08:05 a.m. CET on February 3, 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Gunilla Osswald
CEO
BioArctic AB
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson
Vice President Communications and Investor Relations
BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/eisai-increases-the-number-of-participants-in-clarity-ad-study,c3278313

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3278313/1367017.pdf

Eisai increases the number of participants in Clarity AD study

EISAI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.