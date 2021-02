Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, downhole gamma sondes, handheld XRF instruments, etc). Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Report (eg 'RC drilling used to obtain 1m samples from which 3kg was pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire assay'; or where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems). Rock-chip, channel and float samples. Samples collected were around 1- 5kg. Most samples are pegmatite which occurs as outcrop, sub-crop, float or in dumps. A few granite and metasediment samples were also collected. Channel-chip samples of outcrops were collected where possible, especially in trenches. Soil samples are collected from the base of a 20-40cm deep hole dug with a spade. B Horizon samples are generally preferred, with some local C-Horizon samples collected. Samples were selected in order to ascertain the degree of lithium enrichment and enable geochemical characterisation. As such, the samples are representative of the lithium mineralisation within the samples collected but may not necessarily represent the composition of the entire pegmatite, with the possible exception of channel-chip samples. Samples were collected by PAM employed field geologists and/or supervised field assistants, then samples are sent to either ALS Chemex in Brisbane or SGS in Perth for analyses. Internal QAQC standards, duplicates and blanks were inserted by the laboratory.

.Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit, whether core is oriented; if so, by what method, etc). Drilling is HQ triple tube diamond core ~63mm diameter

Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery, ensuring representative nature of samples. Is sample recovery and grade related; has sample bias occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material? Solid core recovered is measured and this is divided by the interval of the drill run to assess recovery. HQ triple tube is used to maximise core recovery Not known at this stage

Logging Have core/chip samples been geologically/geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Is logging qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Detailed logging is yet to be undertaken, no resources or other studies are being reported. Only summary looging has been undertaken at this stage.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample If core, cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. If non-core, riffled, tube sampled etc and sampled wet or dry? For all sample types, nature, quality and appropriateness of sample preparation technique. QAQC procedures for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure sampling is representative of the material collected, e.g. results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Not applicable, no drill sampling being reported The rock and soil sample preparation technique of fine crush, riffle or rotary split sub-sample, the pulverisation is industry standard and practice for this stage of investigation and style of mineralization. The laboratory reports particle size analysis for crushed and pulverised samples about every 25 samples. The sample sizes are considered appropriate for the typically <3mm grain sizes in the aplo-pegmatite.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used; whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments etc, parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied, their derivation, etc. Nature of QAQC procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks); whether acceptable accuracy levels (ie lack of bias) / precision established. The rock and soil samples were dried, crushed to -3mm, and sub-sample of 500-1000g is riffle or rotary split and then pulverized to 90% passing 75 microns. For SGS samples, preparation is done at an SGS lab in Bangkok. For ALS samples, preparation was completed at ALS in Laos. 100g -75 micron pulps are then dispatched for analysis. All pulp samples were analysed using a hand held Olympus Delta 400 Premium in Geochem and/or soil mode, with dual beam analysis for 30 seconds each. Rb, K, Mn assays show very good correlation with lab derived Li analysis. Other elements of interest also exhibit good correlation with lab results. Samples were digested by either mixed acid digest or sodium peroxide with ICP finish by ALS Chemex in Brisbane for Li and at times also Sn, Ta and Rb. Samples to ALS were analysed by sodium peroxide fusion digest with ICP-MS finish at SGS in Perth for Li, Sn, Ta. Internal laboratory standards, splits and repeats were used for quality control. PAM did insert any QA/QC samples. Although some outcrops have been sampled up to 3 times and could be considered as filed duplicates, and Li results exhibit strong agreement.

Verification of sampling and assaying Verification of significant intersections by independent / alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Sample results have been checked by company Senior Geologist. Assays reported as Excel xls files and secure pdf files. Data entry carried out both manually and digitally by Geologists. To minimize transcription errors field documentation procedures and database validation are conducted to ensure that field and assay data are merged accurately. Following factor adjustments applied to assay data for reporting purposes: Li x 2.153 to convert to Li2O

Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings etc used in estimation. Specification of grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Sample and drill hole locations are from hand held GPS, with approximately 2-7m accuracy, sufficient for this type of exploration. For trenches to start and end points are recorded. Sample locations are then measured from the start point using a tape measure. All locations reported are UTM WGS84 Zone 47N. Topographic locations interpreted from Thai base topography in conjunction with GPS results.

Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Is data spacing and distribution sufficient to establish degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for Resource / Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied? Whether sample compositing has been applied. All samples were selected by the geologist to assist with identification of the nature of the mineralisation present at each location. No set sample spacing was used for rock samples, except in channel chips at outcrops and in trenches, where sample widths generally varied between 1 and 3m. Soil samples are collected along lines at 20m spacing, with lines spaced at 100m or 200m. Sample compositing was not applied

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Does the orientation of sampling achieve unbiased sampling of possible structures; extent to which this is known/understood. If relationship between drilling orientation and orientation of mineralised structures has introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Channel-chip samples collected off exposed faces, which may not true width information. Trench samples are collected in trenches oriented normal to the known trend. Associated structural measurements and interpretation by geologist can assist in understanding geological context. All other rock samples are essentially point samples. Soil samples were collected on lines oriented normal to known pegmatite trends. Drilling is undertaken perpendicular or near perpendicular to strike of the target.

Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are securely packaged and transported by independent reputable carrier or transported by company personnel to independent sample preparation. Pulp samples for analysis are then air freighted to Australia in accordance with relevant laboratory protocols.