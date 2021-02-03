

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore PLC (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported that its mining assets performed well during 2020. Own sourced copper production was 1,258,100 tonnes, 8% lower than 2019. Own sourced cobalt production of 27,400 tonnes was 41% lower than prior year. Own sourced zinc production was 1,170,400 tonnes, 9% higher than 2019. Own sourced nickel production was 110,200 tonnes, 9% lower than 2019.



Glencore CEO, Ivan Glasenberg, said: 'Excluding Mutanda (currently on care and maintenance), 2020 copper production was in line with 2019, while cobalt production was 6,200 tonnes higher, reflecting Katanga's continued successful ramp-up to design capacity levels.'



Glencore stated that its fiscal 2021 guidance as per investor presentation in December 2020 is still current.



