

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group Plc (UTG.L), called as Unite Students, a developer of student accommodation, Wednesday announced an extension to its 50 percent rent discount for students for three more weeks, originally announced on January 11.



With this, the total discount period would be seven weeks. The decision follows the Government's continuation of the UK's lockdown restrictions to March 8.



In its trading update, the company said it has now collected 91 percent of rent due to date for the 2020/21 academic year.



To be eligible for the seven-week rent discount, students are required to be up to date with their rental payments as of February 14.



The loss of rental income associated with the additional three-week rental discount is up to 6 million pounds. This is equal to 1.5 pence of EPRA earnings per share for the 2021 financial year.



The three-week extension results in a total cost for the seven-week rental discount and tenancy extension of up to 15 million pounds or 4 pence.



In a statement, the company noted that all eligible students who applied for the four-week 50 percent rent discount will now receive the additional three-week 50 percent discount automatically. In addition, eligible students will be given a 4-week complimentary extension of their tenancy agreement at the end of the academic year to extend their stay into the summer.



The company noted that the rental discount and tenancy extension will be available to all students checked-in but not living in their accommodation between January 18 and March 7.



Around half of checked-in students have now returned to Unite Students buildings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

