Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) announced a multiyear extension to its partnership with CSG. Mobily will deploy CSG's innovative suite of revenue and customer management solutions to accelerate growth, introduce new products and services, and evolve the customer experience through traditional and digital channels.

"Mobily is committed to its strategic vision of becoming a fully integrated operator. Ongoing transformation programs will enable Mobily to continue providing world class communications services, combined with an exceptional digital experience for our customers," said Alaa Malki, CTO at Mobily.

"By capitalising on our two companies' combined industry knowledge and customer engagement expertise, this new era in our strategic partnership will empower Mobily to provide exciting digital products and services that simplify and enhance our customer journey and experience. Our partnership with CSG supports our corporate strategy, technology innovation, and advancement of our service offerings to our rapidly growing customer base. It also supports our overall transformation goals of being an agile and dynamic company that capitalises on opportunities presented by 5G and beyond, whilst providing a unified customer experience across all Mobily communication channels," added Malki.





Members of the Mobily and CSG Executive Teams Participated in a Virtual Signing Ceremony on January 27,2021



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7234/73547_jYQToZTf.jpg

CSG will deploy a full-stack solution that optimises Mobily's ability to increase process agility and go-to-market flexibility, while lowering expenditures. The CSG solution will shift Mobily's billing and revenue management operations to a consolidated managed services model, replacing existing legacy systems with one that digitally transforms Mobily's systems and business operations.

"Mobily truly exemplifies industry leadership, fully aligning itself with Vision 2030 to help drive a vibrant and sustainable digital economy across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while providing an exceptional experience for its customers," said James Kirby, head of CSG's EMEA business. "CSG is pleased to open a new chapter in our twelve-year partnership with Mobily, driving their digital transformation, while strengthening their position in a highly competitive Saudi market."

# # #

About Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide. Mobily has been listed on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul stock exchange since 2004. Major shareholders are Etisalat Emirates Group (27.99%) and the General Organization for Social Insurance (6.9%). The remaining shares are owned by institutional and retail investors.

About CSGFor more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contact Details

CSG Global / North America / Asia-Pacific

Brad Jones

+1 303-200-3001

brad.jones@csgi.com

CSG Europe / Middle East / Africa

Kristine Østergaard

+44 (0)79 2047 7204

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

CSG Investor Relations

John Rea

+1 (210) 687 4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Mobily

Amjad Shacker

+966 505 442066

a.shacker@mobily.com.sa

Company Website

https://www.csgi.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/etihad-etisalat-mobily-selects-csg-as-partner-in-their-digital-transformation-746668495