Mittwoch, 03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
GlobeNewswire
03.02.2021 | 09:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (22/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (Volvo)
published on February 03, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Volvo has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled
for March 31, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 9.00 per share in
addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.00 per share. The Ex-date is yet to
be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838221
