

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's visitor arrivals fell at a slower pace in December, but the pace of decline remained steep, as the coronavirus restrictions damped demand amid holidays.



Tourist arrivals dropped 84.93 percent year-on-year after a 90.2 percent decline in November, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



The number of international tourists were 648,669 in December, of which French visitors accounted for the biggest share of 25.3 percent.



Visitor arrivals have been decline at steep rates since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spain was among the worst hit countries in Europe.



For the full year 2020, arrivals decreased 77.3 percent to 19.0 million versus 83.5 million in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de