

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, UK final composite PMI data is due. According to flash estimate, the composite index fell sharply to an eight-month low of 40.6 in January from 50.4 in December.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the euro, it retreated against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3653 against the greenback, 143.46 against the yen, 1.2268 against the franc and 0.8807 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



