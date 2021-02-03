DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP DEALING DATE: 02/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 594.3276 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 91476 CODE: FTSE =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 92798 EQS News ID: 1165413 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

